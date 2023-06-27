5,402 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

