554 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DTE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

