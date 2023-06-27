5,682 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
