5,682 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

