576 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

