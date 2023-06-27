68,613 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

