Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

