Addison Capital Co Sells 1,329 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $406.32 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 211.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

