Addison Capital Co Sells 6,435 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPM opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

