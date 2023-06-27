AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 739,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

