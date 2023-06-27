Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $331.46 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.83.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

