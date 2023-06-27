Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 73,643 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $43,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,374 shares of company stock valued at $29,860,999. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

