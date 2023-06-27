Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 299,595 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $49,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

