Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 32,673 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Myers Industries worth $45,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 285.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MYE. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $703.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $215.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.65 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.