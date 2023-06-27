Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 346,315 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.81% of Gentex worth $53,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

