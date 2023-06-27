Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 420,451 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of CoStar Group worth $52,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.