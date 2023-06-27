Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $5,399,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

Shares of RGA opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

