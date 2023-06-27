Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.61% of Renasant worth $44,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $19,074,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Renasant by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 235,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

