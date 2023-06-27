Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAT opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.