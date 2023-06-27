Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,254 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Shift4 Payments worth $51,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,518,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,277,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

FOUR stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

