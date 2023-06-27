Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43.03 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.68% of Exelixis worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 33.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after buying an additional 182,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 187.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

