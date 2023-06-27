Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.01 Million Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $44,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JOF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

