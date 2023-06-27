Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $48.96 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Airbnb worth $48,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Airbnb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,985,643 shares of company stock valued at $231,650,962 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.