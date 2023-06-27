Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,330 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after buying an additional 273,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

