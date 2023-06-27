Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $44,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

