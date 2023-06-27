Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Genpact worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

