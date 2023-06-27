Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,903 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,377,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.