Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 57,519 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

NFLX opened at $415.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

