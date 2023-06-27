Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of MSCI worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MSCI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $463.25 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.41.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group reduced their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.