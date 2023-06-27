Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.39% of Virtu Financial worth $43,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.