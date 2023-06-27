Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,373 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.41% of Penumbra worth $43,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,207 shares of company stock worth $10,184,519 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $329.31 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.65 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,058.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

