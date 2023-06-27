Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 176,739 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

