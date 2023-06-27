Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 225,184 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,184 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Altria Group worth $42,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

