Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 24,609 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,425 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

