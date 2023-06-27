Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,867 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 90,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Danaher by 118.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.