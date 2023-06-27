Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 54,041 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Hillenbrand worth $51,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.7 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.