Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.