Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,548 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

