Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

