Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

AMZN stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.



