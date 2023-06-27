Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 148,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.