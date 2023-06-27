Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 303.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

