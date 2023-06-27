Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116,305 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $150,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

