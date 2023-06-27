Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

