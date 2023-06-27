Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $188.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

