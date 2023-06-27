Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,746 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $188.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

