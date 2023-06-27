Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Hyperion Partners LLC

Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

