Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $188.05.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

