Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,766 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $53,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $178.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

