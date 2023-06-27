Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 102 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 184,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

