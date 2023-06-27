Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

